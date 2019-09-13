Eco action around our diocese

Friday 13th September 2019

More and more, people are acknowledging their role in responding to the climate crisis and across our diocese, things are no different.

From garden projects to prayer vigils, there has been a great level of action from schools and parishes with communities using their creativity to try and live a more simple and sustainable lifestyle.

This Season of Creation, take inspiration from the following list of eco actions around our parishes and schools.

Could you make changes within your own parish life or community to help protect our planet?

Caring for Creation – A Moment of Prayer

Later this month, parishioners from St John’s in Burnley are holding a prayer vigil inspired by Laudato Si and care for creation.

During the vigil, which will be led by the parish priest Fr David Featherstone, there will be a short time for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The parish will use the opportunity to reflect on our position as stewards of the earth, protecting our common home.

Simply Amazing Award Winners

Schoolchildren from St Joseph’s in Todmorden have been busily working away to make their school more sustainable.

They’ve done everything from selling bird and bat boxes – which help to develop local biodiversity – to holding collections for the local food bank and speaking to members of the public at Todmorden market about sustainable living.

On 1 July the pupils were visited by Bishop John, who presented them with a livesimply award from CAFOD and congratulated them on their efforts to live more simply and sustainably.

Green Fingers in Hollinwood

At Holy Family in Hollinwood, parishioners have begun work on a garden project which they are hoping will reduce their carbon footprint and allow them to grow their own fruit and vegetables for the community to eat.

They are also installing bird boxes and will welcome a hive of bees to the grounds of the church.

The parish have partnered with the local Catholic primary school too, with children rallying around to make their own eco bricks so that waste plastic won’t go to waste.

A Journey to Sustainability

At St Mary and St John Fisher, Denton, the Global Healing group were inspired to act after hearing the message of Laudato Si. After using their monthly Friday Holy Hour to reflect and pray on the encyclical and the issue of climate change, their journey to sustainability continued as more people in the parish began to get involved.

They have since embarked on their journey to receiving the CAFOD livesimply award.

As part of their parish actions they have converted a lawn into a wildflower garden, and taken part in Denton Carnival with banners about protecting our common home which were made by the parish’s craft group.

Many of the parish’s Hope in the Future teams, as well as local schools and uniform groups, have been getting involved. As they progress on their journey, parishioners are hoping their eco-endeavors become ingrained in the heart of their community.

Focus and Reflection

At Our Lady of Grace, Prestwich, parishioners are focusing on one aspect of sustainability each month. Previously, they have reflected on their use of water and throughout the month of September they have moved their focus to thinking about how they can live with less plastic.

In the coming months, they will focus on reusing items and improving recycling habits. During Advent, they will be making a special effort to consider how to make their Christmas more sustainable.

Discover inspiration and find ideas about how you can make your parish greener using resources from the Bishops Conference